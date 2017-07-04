Samsung Note Fan Edition Unveiled in South Korea

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo South Korea welcomes the Samsung Note Fan Edition, a refurbished version of the Note 7.

Considering the competitive smartphone market, companies are tasked to deal with the pressure of having to deliver what the consumer expects to see in their gadgets. Samsung has always been good at doing so, despite previous fallbacks and trials. In South Korea, the tech company has unveiled the Samsung Note Fan Edition.

It is not a new smartphone. It is simply the refurbished version of the Samsung Note 7, which were recalled because of mountains of issues, including phone explosions. The Samsung Note Fan Edition was made from what the Note 7 left behind. Thus, its parts are nothing new but it is still a gallant effort from Samsung to recover from the criticism it received after the failure of the Samsung Note 7.

Given that the major criticism of the Note 7 was the fact that the battery is not what Samsung advertised, the company decided to keep the parts in a bid to appease fans by trying more eco-friendly alternatives. The result is the Samsung Note Fan Edition, which packs a smaller 3,200 mAh battery. It is smaller than the original version, but Samsung expects this to be the solution to the problem.

According to reports, the latest version has undergone multiple safety checks and measures, and the company has assured its fans that the Samsung Note Fan Edition will not be repeating the same mistakes seen in its predecessor. The rest of the features of the Samsung Note Fan Edition are the same to those of the Note 7. It houses specs that include the following: Samsung's Exynos CPU, 4 GB RAM, 12-megapixel dual-pixel primary camera, 5-megapixel front camera, IP68 water-and-dust certifications, and the Bixby digital assistant.

The Samsung Note Fan Edition will be available in South Korea for 699,600 won or approximately $610. It will come in black onyx, blue coral, gold platinum, and silver titanium variants. The Samsung Note Fan Edition will not be available in the U.S.