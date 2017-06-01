Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Release Date, Specs News: Slim Laptop Features Built-In S Pen

At Computex 2017, Samsung launched the Notebook 9 Pro, a slim and powerful notebook that delivers added functionalities with its 360-degree touchscreen display and a built-in S Pen stylus.

SamsungA promotional image for the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro.

"Consumers today require their laptop to let them multi-task more than ever and with the Notebook 9 Pro, Samsung delivers just that, a powerful and versatile device with superior computing experience," said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung America.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes in two sizes: 13.3 inches and 15 inches. Both touchscreen displays offer a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. Their thickness is only a little over 0.60 inches with the smaller variant weighing 2.91 pounds and the larger model weighing 3.79 pounds.

With a flexible 360-degree hinge, users will be able to use the laptop in tablet mode. Then, using the always-on S Pen, they can take down notes, edit documents or sketch. The stylus comes with a 0.7 mm tip and is able to detect over 4,000 levels of pressure. It also delivers a natural and comfortable writing experience. Furthermore, the laptop and its stylus comes with Windows Ink support.

The 13.3-inch and 15-inch laptops are powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor with 256 GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. The former comes with Intel Graphics 620 with 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) while the latter comes with AMD Radeon 540 graphics with 2 GB of dedicated video RAM as well as 16 GB of RAM.

Other shared features include a 720p IR camera, which has support for facial recognition via Windows Hello.; a back-lit island-type keyboard with a key travel of 1.5 mm; two stereo speakers with SoundAlive technology; as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The laptop comes with two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port and a microSD card reader. There is also one USB Type-C port which allows the device to be charged using a smartphone charger or portable battery pack.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes in Titan Silver. U.S. pricing and availability have yet to be announced.