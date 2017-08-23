Samsung Notebook 9 Specs: Laptop to Be Equipped with New S Pen, Drawing Software

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to debut a new laptop next month, the Notebook 9, which will come with its own S Pen technology.

Samsung Samsung Notebook 9 to have access to virtual reality content

According to reports, Samsung has confirmed on Monday that it will launch the Notebook 9 Pen laptop by next month. Equipped with Intel's latest eighth-generation processor, the device will offer a 40 percent speed boost from preceding units.

With the new chips in place, the laptop will be able to support 4K Ultra High Definition video clips as well as the latest virtual reality (VR) technology.

In terms of design, the Notebook 9 Pen is expected to look similar to previous laptops in the series. Samsung confirmed that the device also comes with a 360-degree hinge, which allows users to rotate the display according to their liking. It will have a touchscreen display, which still might be 13.3 inches in size.

As for the laptop's software, it will be equipped with Samsung's Air Command software for drawing, an appropriate combination for the S Pen. Samsung has also added new software for taking notes, and editing documents.

With this kind of functionality, the laptop caters to the needs of students as well as professionals in the business of design.

Samsung has yet to confirm several details about the Notebook 9 such as its price and its availability, whether or not the unit will be launched in all major markets. And in addition, the tech company has not given an exact date for its launching.

Prior to next month's event, Samsung will unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 this Wednesday, Aug. 23. Pre-orders for the phablet will go live on Thursday, Aug. 24. Like the laptop, the company has kept mum about a number of details about the device.

Perhaps more updates on the Notebook 9 laptop should roll out at the upcoming event.