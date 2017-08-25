Samsung Offers Galaxy Note 7 Owners Discount for Note 8

Samsung is offering Galaxy Note 7 owners a huge discount for the new Note 8, as the company announced the trade-in promo on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The price cut is seen as a gesture of apology from the Korea-based phone maker, as numerous Note 7 units caught fire or exploded last year due to battery defects.

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji An exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

Galaxy Note 7 owners can visit Samsung's Note 7 promo page for more details, or to find out if they are eligible for the special trade-in credit of up to $425, according to the site.

While specific details are expected to come as pre-orders of the new Galaxy Note 8 become available, the offer looks to require Note 7 owners to give up their unit to avail the hefty discount as they upgrade to the Note 8.

What's more is that the offer is valid only in the United States as of this time, according to The Verge. It remains to be seen if Samsung will expand their offer to more regions as the Galaxy Note 8 becomes available for pre-order.

Those who avail of the trade-in promo will be given "free, prioritized shipping" when the new flagship phablet, which has just been launched by Samsung, is sent out to pre-order buyers and retail shelves starting Sep. 15.

Owners should keep in mind that even after trading in their phablet, they will still be responsible for any existing contracts or installment plans they undertook to get their Note 7.

The price of the new Galaxy Note 8, while subject to change depending on the retailer or the carrier, starts at $930. After applying the full $425 rebate, former Note 7 owners can shell out as little as $505 to get their shiny new Note 8.

Last year, Samsung ordered a recall of nearly 3 million units of the Note 7 after reports of the flagship phone overheating, catching fire, or in several cases, even exploding. The recall cost the company $5 billion, aside from suffering a serious blow to their hardware's reputation.

The new Galaxy Note 8 has been revealed in the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York last Wednesday, Aug. 23, with more pre-order and pricing details about to become available on Samsung's official website.