Samsung on a Mission to Revive Flip Phones and It Looks Gorgeous

Samsung official website Samsung Leader 8 features the iconic flip

Technology has seen a lot of advancements in the past decade. Phones have become smarter, thinner, and more powerful than ever. Although most companies in the market are seeking to battle it out when it comes to the specs of the smartphones, Samsung seems to be on an interesting path that includes reviving the legend of flip phones. And according to most reviews, it looks wonderfully and strangely gorgeous.

The Samsung SM-G9298 did not seem so interesting at first. However, once the official name of Leader 8 came to light, the east as well as the west were suddenly turning their heads toward the direction of the unlikely smartphone. According to reports, the Samsung Leader 8 features the iconic flip coupled with what technology can offer now. It packs an impressive two 4.2-inch full HD display (one on the cover and one inside), Qualcomm's relatively new Snapdragon 821, a fingerprint sensor at the rear, 2,300 mAh battery with wireless charging, 4 GB of RAM, 12-megpaixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Samsung Leader 8 was made to be sturdy as it was fashioned out of airplane-grade aluminum alloy. It also runs on Android Nougat as well as support for modern-day functions such as Samsung Pay. If that were not enough to get the hype up for the Leader 8, there is also the fact that it features a touchscreen display on the cover. All in all, it is definitely a head-turner, both inside and outside.

Unfortunately, Samsung's mission to revive the flip phone seems to be limited to the eastern part of the world as it has only been announced to be released in China. There is no official word yet on when it will land in the U.S., but flip phone fans are definitely clamoring to have it, too.