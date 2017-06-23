Samsung to Release Flip Phone Galaxy Folder 2 in South Korea

While it is true that the smartphones of today can provide for everything that anyone can need in terms of technology and accessibility, there is still something about the flip phone that has consumers double thinking their decision to get the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device. In lieu of this subtle but definitely apparent demand, Samsung has decided to try its hand on triggering the comeback of the flip phones through the Galaxy Folder 2.

As the heir of the previous version released back in 2013, the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 is set to be released in the tech giant's home country, South Korea. According to reports, the specs of the new flip phone allow users to enjoy the experience of a memory as well as provide the convenient functions of a smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 has the following specs: 2 GB RAM, 1.4 GHz quad-core, and 1,950 mAh removable battery mounted. It supports Android 6.0, has a microSD slot, and can expand its capacity up to 256 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 has been optimized to reduce typographical errors through a larger and more visible keypad, all without sacrificing the 96.6-mm display. Unlike the older generations, the tech giant has also announced that the phone will come in two variants: one that can support 3G connection and one that is LTE-enabled.

Furthermore, the flip phone is equipped with an "easy mode" that allows users to customize the application icons and fonts of the system. Meanwhile, the keypad is equipped with a camera, messaging, and mail keys that make it easier for users to access the respective apps. It also has a home, back, and cascade button, similar to the ones found in Samsung's flagship smartphones. The flip phone will come in two colors: black and burgundy.

The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 will be priced at 297,000 won (approximately $260, in current conversion rates). There is no release date yet for the rest of the world.