Samsung Unveils New Features for Galaxy S8

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017.

The competition in the smartphone market has always been intense. Tech companies strive day and night to meet the needs and demands of the consumers, all for the sake of claiming the top spot that will afford them the highest sales possible for each flagship device. Recent reports indicate that Samsung has been hard at work as it has revealed new features that Samsung Galaxy S8 users can enjoy.

According to reports, three videos were released by the tech giant. Two of the videos feature new camera accessibility options, whereas the third features and centers around Bixby Vision. One of the two camera features is the Food Mode, which is specifically for those who like to spam their social media with whatever meal they are having for the day. The mode makes the dish delicious, without the need for Instagram's filters. Fans were undoubtedly thrilled about this new camera feature.

Meanwhile, the other video features the Fast Auto Mode, which targets who likes to take snapshots of moments while on the move. The final video focuses on Bixby Vision, which is a feature that allows users to point their camera and make the virtual assistant let them know about landmarks and places. Reports indicate that the video on Bixby Vision might be planned as the virtual assistant is on its way to over 200 countries. Regardless, Bixby Vision is bound to distribute information on whatever spikes the curiosity of its users.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are now available worldwide. It features the much-coveted 5.8-inch Infinity Display with Super AMOLED, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also nearing its unveiling in New York and fans are encouraged to stay up to date for more news on the tech company's flagship devices.