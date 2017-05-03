Samsung Z4 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Budget Device Expected to Feature Tizen 3.0 OS

Apart from Samsung's Android-powered smartphones, the South Korean tech giant also devotes a significant part of its resources to developing its own operating system called Tizen. The upcoming Samsung Z4 smartphone is expected to feature the latest version of the OS, the Tizen 3.0.

SamsungA promotional photo for the Samsung Z3. Its successor, the Z4, is expected to be the first device to feature the Tizen 3.0 operating system.

Unlike the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the Samsung Z4 isn't expected to be a premium device or a "flagship killer." Rather, it is a budget-friendly device that features a 5-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels and pixel density of 294 pixels per inch (ppi).

It reportedly has 1 GB of random-access memory and 8 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Moreover, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 2,050 mAh battery. The device will also have a dual-SIM capability and will be offered in three colors — Black, Silver, and Gold.

But, perhaps, the most interesting feature of the Z4 is that it will be the first smartphone to run the Tizen 3.0 OS.

According to the developer notes, Samsung's open-source OS now comes with support for high-performance graphics via Khronos' Vulkan application programming interface (API), which uses a single framework for desktops, mobile devices, and consoles, among others.

It is also said to be 30 percent faster than Tizen 2.4, with an improved display server, Wayland. The server has a simpler architecture, but it is faster and lighter. Other notable features include open-source web runtime Crosswalk, support for 64-bit central processing units (CPUs), S Voice, stronger security, and the capability to host multiple users on a single device.

Some of these improved features can be enjoyed once the Samsung Z4 launches. There's no word on pricing and availability yet, but it has been reported that the device will not likely arrive in the United States.