Samsung's Next Fitness Watch Will Be Called Gear Sport

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S.A., Oct. 10, 2016.

Samsung might be launching a new wearable device soon.

Before any type of consumer electronics hits the market, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is responsible for evaluating it first. Reports reveal that the tech giant has filed documents with the FCC about a fitness watch called the Samsung Gear Sport.

Further details about the device are unclear, except for a schematic of the bottom of the watch. The designs included in the filing suggest it will have onboard support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but the company did not indicate any of its features. As expected, Samsung requested that the rest of the documents stay confidential and away from the prying eyes of anticipating consumers.

There are speculations that the Gear Sport will be released this month, just in time for the annual IFA conference. While a launch date is still unknown, it is believed that Samsung's move to develop a new sports watch makes perfect sense.

Apple has geared its Apple Watch to become a fitness device, while the Samsung Gear series still focuses on being a fashionable accessory. Developing a new model specially designed for exercise could help significantly boost the sales for Samsung's Gear series.

As for the specs, Forbes points out that the Gear Sport might not run on Android. Samsung usually names its Android products with the "Galaxy" word on it, and the entire Gear series functions on its own Tizen operating system. Since the new device is a Gear, it is expected to be a non-Android wearable.

The upside, however, is that it could have great battery life. Last year, Samsung improved the Gear S3's battery life. Users can set the screen so it displays the time permanently while still having 1.7 days of use without charging. The display only opens when users raise their wrist, extending the battery life even more.