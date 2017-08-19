Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury Has Yet to Sign On for 'Captain Marvel,' Won't Appear in 'Black Panther,' 'Avengers 3 and 4'

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Samuel L. Jackson's fans might be disappointed to know that he is not yet sure if fans will ever see him in the 2019 film "Captain Marvel." And while he was the one behind the assemblage of the Avengers, he will not be appearing in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4."

The actor himself confirmed that his character Nick Fury will not be present during the biggest battle to ever take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will be highlighted in "Avengers: Infinity War." As the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fury's role in the MCU is one of the most crucial of all, not only because he assembled the Avengers but also because he was one of those who previously thwarted Loki's plan to take over the Earth.

Previously, fans expected Jackson to reprise his role as Fury in "Captain America: Civil War," only to find out that he did not sign on to the movie. At the San Diego Comic-Con last June, Kevin Feige announced that Jackson would be included in the cast of "Captain Marvel."

In an interview with Yahoo held before Feige's confirmation, Jackson revealed that he has yet to sign on to the movie as no "Captain Marvel" contract or script has been presented to him at the time.

Talking about his MCU schedule and his role in the 2019 film, Jackson said: "I haven't signed a contract, haven't seen a script."

He added: "I talked to Brie [Larson] the other day, she didn't say anything. She's the only person I know that's actually in the movie."

Jackson also revealed that he would not be part of Marvel's first film starring a black hero, "Black Panther." Before the interview, the actor also voiced his frustrations with not being a part of its cast. "They're shooting them now, and they haven't called me yet. They wouldn't let me go to 'Black Panther'-ville so it's kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?" he said.

Fans of Jackson should stay tuned for more updates on his MCU schedule.