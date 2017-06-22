'Samurai Jack' Returns to Comics, Will Feature Quantum Twist

Everyone's favorite time-travelling ronin is back, with "Samurai Jack" returning to comics later this year. This time Jack will abandon his iconic kimono in favor of a new futuristic samurai-inspired suit.

Adult SwimScreenshot from "Samurai Jack"

The new series will be titled "Quantum Jack" and will be written by Fabian Rangel Jr., with art being done by Warwick Johnson Cadwell. The comic book will still be published by IDW Publishing, who continued the story after the end of the cartoon.

The comic focuses on the adventures of Jack, a time-displaced samurai in his quest to return to his home and timeline. He is also on a quest to vanquish the demon Aku, who sent him travelling through time in the first place.

As the title suggests, "Quantum Jack" will send the time-travelling ronin into quantum leaps. However, instead of travelling between timelines like in the original Samurai Jack, he will travel to alternate realities.

According to Nerdist, he will traverse these alternate timelines with his spirit intact but with all his memories gone. He will have to face his enemies without any of his past experiences to aid him.

To enable him to face these new realities, he's leaving his iconic kimono behind – one of his only possessions that remind him of his home. He now sports a black suit which appears to be inspired by real Japanese samurai armor.

He also appears to be carrying a futuristic katana sword. However, this could just be his original sword that, like him, received a total overhaul. Another interesting piece of Jack's new armor is a mask resembling the head of Aku.

"Quantum Jack" will open a new exciting chapter for readers. However, with this whole new prospect, the question on everyone's mind is, how will he ever return home?

Maybe the answer is at the end of traverse through time and reality. "Samurai Jack" will return to comics this September.