'Samurai Jack' Season 5 Release Date News: Hero Returns to Get Revenge This March

The tormented hero of "Samurai Jack" will return to exact vengeance in the upcoming season set to air this March.

Facebook/Samurai-Jack"Samurai Jack" will start airing new episodes this March.

The Adult Swim series is making a much-awaited comeback after 13 years. A couple of years ago, Cartoon Network announced that season 5 of the animated series would premiere in 2016, but it did not happen. According to spoilers, the new story will pick up 50 years after the last installment's events. Samurai Jack is in despair after seeing the demon Aku destroy everything he loved.

The shapeshifter has spent the years annihilating every time portal. Amidst all of these is the samurai, cursed to roam alone and not aging even a bit. It is said to be the result of the many instances of time traveling. Collider describes the teaser as "bloody" and "violent." In the clip, Samurai Jack looks unkempt, but there is a burning light in his eyes, hinting that he has not given up on his mission to take Aku down.

The demon destroyed the kingdom of Samurai Jack's father many years ago. The hero's failure to get revenge is obviously weighing him down. Writer Darrick Bachman recently called the 10-episode season a story of Samurai Jack's redemption. He is "lost" and his journey is to discover who he really is again.

Samurai Jack's long quest has taken its toll on him, as he is no longer the hero he once was. Along the way, Samurai Jack will meet new characters who will further test his resolve.

Series creator Genndy Tartakovsky refused to give meaty spoilers to Entertainment Weekly. He said, though, that the fans should expect more drama.

"The finale of the last episode, 52, and the beginning of this one have no connection," Tartakovsky previously said, according to EW. He adds: "So, what's changed in Jack's world is a lot. There's a lot of drama that's happened and until the first episode airs I don't want to give it away because I think it's such a cool reveal of everything that I'm not gonna say anything."

"Samurai Jack" season 5 premieres on Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. EST on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.