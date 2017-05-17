'Samurai Jack' spoiler news: Character death in show's penultimate episode; Aku finds a new weapon to wield against Jack

The penultimate episode saw a character die in the hands of Aku, the show's villain. Ironically, it was an ally of the shape-shifting demon.

Adult SwimScreenshot from "Samurai Jack"

Scaramouche, the robot servant of Aku, was destroyed after the demon found out that Jack still had his sword. His master barely paid any attention to him after he was killed, which made many fans sad about the robot's ending. Some sentiments, expressed via Twitter, were compiled in a Polygon article.

Scaramouche's death, however, was not the only surprise in the penultimate episode. Viewers faced two other shocks, one of which was the portal, which was built up to be Jack's exit from the post-apocalyptic future, only to be shown to have been destroyed. The bigger surprise, however, was Ashi's true identity.

Ashi, who transformed from being Jack's would-be assassin to his lover, was revealed to be the real daughter of Aku, which allowed him to control her completely, despite the samurai's plea for the woman to fight back. Unable to face the possibility of fighting or even killing the person he loves, Jack dropped his sword in surrender. His weapon was then taken by the father–daughter combination.

These events have led many fans to wonder what fate has in store for the displaced samurai. Will he be able to find his way back home? Will he be forced to kill the woman he has learned to love in order to return to his real time? Will Jack be able to recover his sword, or will he need to use another weapon to face off against Aku? Will his allies return to help him in the final battle? Fans hope that all these questions will be answered in the last episode of "Samurai Jack," which will air on May 20, Saturday, at 11 p.m. EDT on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.