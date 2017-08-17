San Antonio Spurs NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Kyrie Irving Willing to Sign Contract Extension With the Spurs

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) go for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Jan. 4, 2016.

A lot of teams are interested in acquiring Kyrie Irving. After all, he's one of the top offensive players in the league and players of his caliber aren't usually available for trade. However, it seems the San Antonio Spurs may have an edge over the rest of the competition.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is willing to sign an extension if he's traded to the Spurs. However, the team does not have the assets the Cleveland Cavaliers want in exchange for the All-Star point guard.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James' future with the team, the Cavaliers are seeking a very specific package in any deal for Irving. They want a draft pick and veteran starter who can help them win games next season. And most importantly, they want a young budding star to be part of the package as well in case they have to do a soft rebuild.

The Spurs have a lot of veterans on their roster and they should be willing to move them to acquire Irving. They can also give the Cavaliers a draft pick, although that pick will likely be near the bottom of the draft next year. The problem is, the Spurs just don't have the young player that the Cavaliers want.

"The Spurs have interest in Irving, league sources say, and Irving's willingness to commit to an extension with the Spurs makes for legitimate win-now deal possibilities for Cleveland. Without James beyond next season, though, the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and Danny Green hold no appeal," Wojnarowski said in his report.

The Spurs are an interesting trade partner if James is willing to commit to the Cavaliers beyond next season. But without an extension in place, the teams just can't do a straight-up trade.

Of course, a deal is still possible if they can find a third team to help facilitate the deal, but multiple team trades are always difficult to pull off.