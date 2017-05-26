San Antonio Spurs NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Will Chris Paul Join the Spurs?

San Antonio Spur's point guard Tony Parker will always be a franchise legend who helped them win four National Basketball Association (NBA) championships. But right now, he's just a shell of his former self. Even the most ardent Spurs supporters will have to admit that he has slowed down considerably in the past few seasons.

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against New York Knicks during the second half at Staples Center, March 11, 2016.

He's still a good player, but the Spurs need someone who can take the pressure off Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. Well, Chris Paul is going to hit the open market this summer and the Spurs are expected to keep an eye on him.

A lot of people think that Paul is going to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason since they can offer him the most money, but ESPN's Zach Lowe believes that there is a mutual interest between Paul and the Spurs.

"There's been a lot of rumblings about Chris Paul, and I think that's real," Lowe said on Kevin Arnovitz's podcast earlier this week.

"I think there's mutual interest there. I don't know how real it is given the Clippers can offer a gigantic amount of money and are also a really good team; and the Spurs, like I said, have no sort of cap flexibility to get there. I'm very curious about what they do this summer and who's on the team next year," he continued.

Paul has a difficult decision to make this offseason. Does he want a shot at winning the title with the Spurs? Or does he want to get paid a lot and return to a team that has struggled to make it deep into the playoffs?

Paul has already done so much for the Clippers. He has pushed them to new heights since he joined them in the 2011–12 season. He has led them to six straight playoff appearances and five straight 50-win seasons. But if he wants to win a ring, he may have to leave Los Angeles.