San Antonio Spurs Open to Trading Danny Green

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to make some changes this offseason and one of their longest-tenured players may be on the move.

According to Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News, the Spurs are willing to trade two-way wing Danny Green. ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Amico Hoops' Sam Amico have reported that the team is discussing a potential deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but their asking price for Green happens to be too high.

Green started his National Basketball Association (NBA) career as a seldom-used reserve for the Cavaliers during the 2009–10 season. After a season with the Cavaliers, he joined the Spurs and blossomed into a solid three-and-D player and a regular starter for Gregg Popovich's team. His offensive production has fallen off in the past couple of seasons, but he's still one of the top perimeter defenders in the league.

So, why would the Spurs trade away one of their key rotation players?

Well, a lot of pundits believe that the Spurs are considering making a splash in the free agent market this summer and they are trying to free up some cap space right now. The team is reportedly interested in Chris Paul, so things may get interesting if they can make room for him.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Spurs are interested in Derrick Rose as well despite his injury history.

Meanwhile, the Spurs were actively exploring trade options for LaMarcus Aldridge before the draft, but they ended up keeping him. Perhaps they couldn't find a trade partner who was willing to give them a package good enough for the power forward.

It will be interesting to see if the Spurs will still shop him around the league now that the draft is done. Aldridge struggled in the playoffs and he can be inconsistent at times during the regular season, but he's still one of the most talented offensive big men in the NBA.