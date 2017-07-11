San Antonio Spurs Still Interested in Re-Signing Center Pau Gasol

(Photo: Reuters/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports) San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half at AT&T Center, Jan. 17, 2017.

When Pau Gasol declined the $16.2-million player option to become a free agent, just about everybody expected him to sign a more team-friendly deal to stay with the San Antonio Spurs.

Well, the Spurs have strengthened their roster by signing Rudy Gay and Joffrey Lauvergne in the past few days, but when are they going to re-sign Gasol?

Gasol's status seems to be up in the air, but according to the San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald, the Spurs are still expected to bring him back.

It's clear that the 37-year-old Spanish center isn't ready to call it a day. He's still a legitimate low-post scoring threat, and his ability to knock down shots from mid-range will keep defenses honest. Gasol's defense isn't that good, but his offensive game and passing skills have always been his strong point.

In an interview with Spanish news outlet El Nuevo Diario, Gasol talked about his desire to play as many seasons as he can in the league.

"I want to play the maximum number of seasons, as long as I feel good. I have played 16-years in the NBA and I hope to play some more, but I have to keep working and respect any injuries, as I have so far," Gasol said, via WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio.

Fortunately, the Spurs are known for helping players prolong their careers.

During the interview, Gasol also acknowledged the fact that the Western Conference is going to be stacked next season, but he thinks the Spurs are still one of the elite teams in the conference.

"All the teams in the West, especially the top teams, are getting much stronger to compete and try to beat the first level of teams, like the Spurs," he stated.

Gasol still has a lot to offer, and the Spurs could use a veteran like him on their roster.