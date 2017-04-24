San Bernardino Teacher Killed by Estranged Husband Inside Classroom Laid to Rest

Hundreds gathered to say farewell during the funeral of California school teacher Karen Smith who was killed by her estranged husband inside her classroom two weeks ago. The interment lasted four hours before the victim was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Students who were evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School walk with their waiting parents at a high school in San Bernardino, California, April 10, 2017.

During the emotional ceremony, Irma Sykes, Smith's mother, spoke about her daughter's strong faith in God.

"I know that Karen is in the presence of the Lord," she said. "I know that Karen's work is finished. If it wasn't finished, God would not have taken her home."

Family members, friends and fellow teachers recalled Smith's devotion to her students, family and church during Saturday morning's service at Shield of Faith Christian Center in Pomona.

"San Bernardino is hurting, but God is about to use you all greatly," Bishop Robert Douglas said. "God is about to do something for you all."

The 53-year-old elementary teacher was gunned down in a classroom full of students at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino on April 10 by Cedric Anderson, also 53. The estranged husband was said to be trying to persuade Smith to get back together after they broke up.

The couple wed in late January and Smith left last month after discovering that the man she married "wasn't wonderful." Two students were also shot — 8-year-old student Jonathan Martinez who died and 9-year-old Nolan Brandy who survived. Anderson then took his own life.

Some of Smith's four children, including daughter Jennifer, spoke at the service while one of her sons played a song on his guitar to honor his mother. One of the brothers also played the saxophone as a tribute. Mayor Carey Davis and school district superintendent Dale Marsden also attended the funeral.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete, a special needs mom who had never met Smith but was affected by what happened to the special education teacher, was moved to speak at the service. She announced that her nonprofit organization, HollyRod Foundation, would be renaming an award in Smith's honor.