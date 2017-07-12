San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Latest News: 'Doctor Who' and 'Supernatural' Panels to Lead Day 4

Facebook/DoctorWho Peter Capaldi and his co-stars in "Doctor Who" will be the final panel in the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con.

This year's San Diego Comic-Con is set to roll next week, with thousands of fans expected to be in attendance. While the number of movie studio panels is reportedly fewer with only 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros participating, much is in store for the television shows' roster.

The event will start off on July 19 with the annual Preview Night, where Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television are set to premiere an exclusive screening of "Deception." There will also be exclusive video presentations of several much-awaited TV series in 2017 and an hour-long new episode of "Teen Titans Go!"

Comic-Con seems to be pulling out all the stops this year with a jam-packed schedule up to its closing on July 23. The complete list of events can be seen on Comic-Con's website.

Fans of "Doctor Who" and "Supernatural" are in for a treat on the final day of the Comic-Con. According to reports, Peter Capaldi and his co-stars will hold the final panel at Hall H. Fans can expect to watch an exclusive sneak peek of the series' Christmas Special. Aside from Capaldi, other cast members expected to attend are Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas and Michelle Gomez. Writer and actor Mark Gatiss will also be present, as well as showrunner Steven Moffat.

For the "Supernatural" panel, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are expected to talk about the show's upcoming 13th season. The executive producers will also be around to answer some of the fans' questions regarding the events of the last installment, where two of the main characters supposedly died. An exclusive video presentation on the series' highlights will be shown, and fans can expect some surprises from the stars as well.

The Comic-Con will also feature a talk hosted by its board of directors' president, John Rogers, where attendees may give feedback about the event.

The San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 20 to 23 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.