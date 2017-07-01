San Diego Comic-Con 2017 News: Schedule for Screenings and Panels Revealed

The San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), one of the largest annual nerd gatherings in the U.S., otherwise known as geek heaven, will take place from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23. Here is the rundown of the top fan-favorite shows and movies coming to the convention this year.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans at SDCC 2014

Fans are in for a treat. Perhaps the casts and creators of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will tease a few details about the seventh season, which is set to air its first episode a few days before the big event, on Sunday, July 16. The convention will also hear from a panel from Marvel, and The CW's DC Universe like "Arrow," and "The Flash."

Netflix will have a few events on Day 1, Thursday, July 20. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., "Voltron: Legendary Defender" will be at Room 6BCF. At 3:15 p.m. the platform's upcoming movies "Bright" and "Death Note" will be teased at Hall H.

The cast of "Stranger Things" will be appearing at the event for the first time on Saturday. The show, which debuted last year around the time of the 2016 convention, is set to appear on July 22 at 3 p.m. in Hall H.

Day 2 of SDCC will have more shows lined up for attendees, including "The Big Bang Theory," which will be at Hall H from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. "Fear the Walking Dead" will follow from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and "Game of Thrones" will take over from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon panels for "Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" are slated to appear on July 21 as well, but their schedules have yet to be revealed.

Day 3 will see panels from The CW's DC Universe. "Supergirl" will be at Ballroom 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:10 p.m., "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" from 4:10 p.m. to 4:50 p.m., "Black Lightning" from 4:50 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., "The Flash" from 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m., and "Arrow" from 5:50 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fans should also expect to hear from "Riverdale" at Ballroom 20 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Day 4 will have "Marvel Animation – Marvel's Spider-Man" at Room 6A from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. And "Supernatural" in Hall H from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

More updates should follow.