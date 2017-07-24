San Diego Comic-Con 2017 News: Trailer for 'Star Trek: Discovery' Features New Alien, Power Women

Facebook/StarTrekNetflix "Star Trek: Discovery" will unleash on CBS All Access on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Considering the success of the "Star Trek" franchise, it should not be a surprise that in today's generation, someone would pick it up and make a series out of it. Sure enough, the recent conclusion of the San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H saw through the trailer of "Star Trek: Discovery," a series created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. There are a lot of questions about the upcoming series, and fortunately, the producers were kind enough to answer some of them.

First and foremost, the trailer features a new alien that can somehow know when death is approaching. Played by Doug Jones, the character has been one of the biggest mysteries of "Star Trek: Discovery."

"Doug Jones character plays Lt. Saru," says writer-producer Aaron Harberts, who is the showrunner of the upcoming CBS All Access drama along with Gretchen J. Berg, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "What we can tell you that adds the context to that clip where he says he can sense the coming of death is that he comes from a planet where he's a 'prey species.' He's the first of his kind to make it to Starfleet."

The cast of "Star Trek: Discovery" also explained why the universe is as popular as it is today. Considering how the trailer features a lot of screen time for "The Walking Dead" actress Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham and "Crouching Tiger" actress Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou, the ship of "Star Trek: Discovery" is definitely run by women who exemplify diversity, power, and leadership. And according to Martin-Green, if fans do not appreciate the diversity of the "Star Trek" universe, then they have completely missed the point.

"Star Trek: Discovery" features the events before Captain Kirk's mission in the original series. Furthermore, it also features the First Officer, who is the first human to be educated in Vulcan, and someone who is forced to make a decision that can impact the entire federation.