San Diego Comic-Con 2017 News: Who's Going and Who's Skipping

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is happening this month and event goers are looking forward to seeing their favorites at the event. However, not all popular titles are going to be featured in this year's panels.

To mention a few, the TV show panels that have been announced, as reported by Screen Rant, include Cartoon Network's "Teen Titans Go" and "Justice League Action"; HBO's "Game of Thrones" and "West World," Netflix's "Stranger Things" and "Buddy Thunderstruck"; AMC's "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead"; FOX's "Gotham" and "The Simpsons"; and The CW's "Supernatural," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Supergirl," "Riverdale," "Arrow," and "The Flash."

There is also a panel for NBC's "Timeless," which had been cancelled and then surprisingly renewed.

The special guests for the event, as confirmed by the Comic-Con official website, include Marvel artist Arthur Adams, cartoonist Sergio Aragones, author Andrew Aydin, comic book writer Marguerite Bennett, comics artist Box Brown, author Gail Carriger, Marvel comics artist Joy Chin, cartoonist Gemma Correll, graphic novel author Paul Dini, and many more.

For the first time in five years, ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will not be present during this year's event. The show's executive producer, Maurissa Tancharoen, dropped the news on Twitter over the weekend, saying, "Truly sorry we won't be at #SDCC but we hope to see you at #NYCC.Just know we're working hard to bring you an awesome S5 of #AgentsofSHIELD."

According to the tweet, even though they are skipping the San Diego event, the show will surely be at New York Comic-Con this October.

However, the biggest titles that will, unfortunately, not be heading to Comic-Con this month, are the upcoming December film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and the 2018 "Han Solo" spin-off. According to the SDCC Unofficial Blog, these films will not be getting a panel, so there is little chance for a new trailer or sneak previews to be unveiled at the event.

The publication reportedly reached out to Lucasfilm regarding this, to which the film company responded: "Our presence at SDCC 2017 will be focused on our booth on the convention floor, so there will be no press events or interview opportunities this year."

While there will be "Star Wars" merchandise at the event, the actors in the franchise's upcoming films will not be part of the equation.

San Diego Comic-Con will take place at the San Diego Convention Center on July 20 to 23.