San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Updates: 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Premiere Revealed

Facebook/ComicCon The mascot for this year's San Diego Comic-Con

The stage is all set for the highly anticipated events at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

On Wednesday, July 19, event organizer Comic-Con International started handing out the badges for more than 130,000 expected attendees at the different events that will be conducted at the San Diego Convention Center that will run from July 20 to 23.

There are numerous press panels and events scheduled for this year's multi-genre and comic convention, but attendees are looking forward to some of the much-awaited press conferences of some of the upcoming films and TV series that will be released in the coming days.

One of the most well-attended press panel is AMC's "The Walking Dead" and its spin-off "Fear the Walking Dead." But prior to its scheduled public event at the massive Hall H on Friday, July 21, the network already announced the premiere date of the post-apocalyptic thriller's season 8.

According to AMC, the eighth season premiere, which also happens to be its 100th episode, will air on Oct. 22. However, reports reveal that the network opted to cancel all of the shows' other press events scheduled during the Comic-Con weekend. But it did not reveal the exact reason why it opted to do so.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. unveiled the new Batmobile for the upcoming "Justice League" movie for the first time during the 2017 SDCC.

The fusion military and civilian vehicle reportedly measures 20 feet long and weighs over 8,500 pounds. The automobile will also have a speed that could reach as fast as 205 mph.

The new "Justice League" Batmobile was launched at the Mattel Booth at the San Diego Convention Center.

More details about the upcoming "Justice League" film, as well as the other films from Warner Bros. Pictures such as "Aquaman," "Blade Runner 2019," and "Ready Player One," will be revealed in the film outfit's press panel at the Hall H on Saturday, July 22.

More details about the events at 2017 SDCC are expected to be revealed as the event progresses over the weekend.