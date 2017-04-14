San Francisco 49ers NFL Trade Rumors: Team Open to Trading Second Overall Pick

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jim Bahn)

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is once again telling the rest of the league that they are open to the idea of trading the second overall pick in this year's draft if the price is right.

"There's the traditional trade chart. We've got one of our own. We know how we value that. As I've said, we're open for business. We'll listen to anything," Lynch said during a press conference earlier this week, according to KNBR.

"But I've always said you don't like being a 2–14 team, but you like having the second pick. Because I think it puts you in the driver's seat. A lot of options at your disposal. And we'll explore every single one of them," he continued.

Lynch also admitted that some teams have already contacted him to discuss a possible trade and they will look at every scenario presented to them. "Some of that's gone on, but I think we're not going to get into specifics on that. But, there's interest," Lynch said during the interview.

The 49ers still have a lot of holes to fill this offseason and if they can get multiple picks by trading down, then they should seriously consider it.

Of course, they still have to add depth at quarterback after Colin Kaepernick left and a lot of observers have noted that the 49ers may use the second overall pick to draft former North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. However, there are also other options available later in the first round.

They can draft Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes or University of California, Berkeley's Davis Webb instead if they decide to trade the second overall pick. The 49ers can even hand over the reins to Brian Hoyer if they fail to find a suitable starter this offseason.

The team has a lot of options and they can mull it over in the lead up to the draft.