San Francisco 49ers Trade Rumors: Reuben Foster Might Need Another Surgery

On talent alone, Reuben Foster is without a doubt one of the top players in this draft class.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jim Bahn)Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Many believed that he was a draft steal for the San Francisco 49ers because he was arguably the best linebacker prospect available and he should have been a top 20 pick. However, his free fall down the draft board was also expected.

Drafting Foster was not without its risks. There has always been questions about his character and his behavior during the scouting combine last March didn't help his cause either. He also tested positive for diluted urine sample and that probably scared away a few teams. He does have a good alibi, though. But most importantly, he might even miss time due to his lingering shoulder issue.

Foster already had surgery to repair the torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, but he might have to go under the knife again. In an interview with KNBR, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that Foster might even end up missing the entire season, but they still think he was the right player to select with the 31st pick of the draft.

"The worst-case scenario is the shoulder doesn't heal correctly and you've got to do it again. When you have to do it again, you have to get another surgery, and it would be tough to play this year, and you end up having him the next year," Shanahan said during the interview, according to USA Today.

"So the worst-case scenario, he wouldn't end up being able to play for us right away. But I still don't think that would have changed how I personally felt about taking a guy with the 31st pick with the caliber of player that we took," he continued.

As long as Foster comes back healthy everything should be fine.

Meanwhile, the 49ers' other first-round pick, Solomon Thomas, is in great shape and he did quite well during the rookie minicamp this past weekend. As expected, Foster did not participate in the drills since he's still recovering.