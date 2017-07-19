San Francisco Giants Interested in Acquiring Giancarlo Stanton?

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) breaks his bat after grounded out during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park, July 24, 2016.

The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of a disappointing season. Unless they go on an unprecedented winning streak, they are likely out of the playoff race, and sooner rather than later, they may find themselves as sellers at the trade deadline.

However, the Giants aren't the typical sellers, and they are always on the lookout for good marketable players who can help fill the seats at AT&T Park. Interestingly, one of Major League Baseball's (MLB) most marketable players may be on their radar.

According to SiriusXM radio's Craig Mish, the Giants have shown the most interest in acquiring Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton. Mish added that the four-time All-Star prefers to stay in Miami if they keep the core together. However, he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild.

This is huge, so let it sink in for a bit.

At first glance, Stanton's contract seems to be immovable. After all, this is a player who's going to earn a guaranteed $285 million in the next 10 years. But the Giants have the money to spend on Stanton. The question is, should they do it?

Well, CSN Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic doesn't think it's a very good idea.

"It's a fun rumor, but the trade itself would destroy the team's budget now and for years going forward and basically put an entire rebuild on the shoulders of one player who has had trouble staying healthy. This is where it's worth mentioning that the Cot's Baseball description of Stanton's deal compares it to Josh Hamilton's and Ryan Howard's. How did those contracts work out?" Pavlovic said.

Good point.

Meanwhile, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle has tweeted that he was told the rumor about the Giants' interest in Stanton wasn't true.

In any case, it was nice to imagine Stanton in a Giants uniform.