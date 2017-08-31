San Francisco Giants MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Justin Upton

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) San Diego Padres left fielder Justin Upton (10) rounds the bases after hitting a solo homer against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park, Aug. 26, 2015.

The San Francisco Giants won't be making any noise in the postseason this year, but it seems that they may be planning on making a big move before the waiver trade deadline on Aug. 31.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi has reported the Giants have expressed interest in Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, but there's one caveat: the four-time All-Star has an opt-out clause in his contract and he can exercise it and leave after this season.

According to Morosi, the Giants are only willing to trade for Upton if he will guarantee that he won't opt-out of the final four years of his contract.

The Giants are currently at the bottom of the National League West standings and out of the playoff race. So chances are, they will only be adding him as a rental for the final month of the season if he doesn't give them a guarantee. That's not worth the trouble.

Acquiring him right now may not make much sense since he may hit the open market this offseason, and a lot of observers have already pointed out that the wiser move is to pursue him after the season. Morosi has also noted that the Giants should just save their assets and go after him as a free agent.

In any case, acquiring him isn't going to be easy. Upton has a partial no-trade clause that can block deals to 20 teams and his massive contract is hard to move. The Giants may have to give up a lot to get him right now.

In other news, USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that while a handful of clubs are interested in Miami Marlins star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, the Giants appear to be showing the "strongest interest" in acquiring him.

Nightengale added that the Marlins probably won't part ways with Stanton this season, but he may be available in the offseason.