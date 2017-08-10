San Francisco Giants MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Will the Team Make Trades This Month?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David) Nick Hundley playing for the Colorado Rockies in 2015.

Aside from trading Eduardo Núñez to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for prospects Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos, the San Francisco Giants didn't really do much in the weeks leading up to the nonwaiver deadline.

Of course, the Giants did make some minor moves before that trade. They acquired pitching prospect Tyler Herb from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations, and they also brought in pitcher Sam Dyson from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later.

However, a lot of people thought the Giants are going to make a major trade or two to shake things up after their dismal performance during the first half of the season. They didn't have to blow up their core, but fans were expecting some changes. Instead, they decided to stand pat at the deadline.

Well, the trade values of their top assets were likely at an all-time low, which would explain why they decided not to make a move. But Giants can still make a trade this month by placing their top trade assets on revocable waivers. The question is, who's likely to be moved?

MLB Daily Dish's Chris Cotillo has noted that Nick Hundley's name has come up in trade rumors, and Hunter Strickland may continue to draw some interest.

However, McCovey Chronicles' Grant Brisbee thinks the Giants aren't just going to be sellers this month. He believes they will also look for players who can help them next season.

"Because the Giants are so wretched, they will be in a great spot to sniff around the waiver claims all month. They'll get first or second crack at all of the players put on waivers by National League teams, and they'll get the 16th or 17th crack at all the players put on waivers by the American League teams," Brisbee said.

This is already a lost season for the Giants, but they can start preparing for next season right now.