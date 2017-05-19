Sandara Park and G-Dragon Dating Updates: Former 2NE1 Member Says Big Bang Lead Is Just Like a Brother

Amid rumors linking her to G-Dragon, Sandara Park finally addresses the issue as she stresses that she considers the member of the Korean boy band Big Bang as nothing more than a brother.

Park was recently back in Manila, Philippines to promote her movie "One Step," which is currently showing in the said country. While the organized press conference was meant to promote her then upcoming movie, some members of the press could not help but ask Park some questions related to her personal life.

As rumors about Park and G-Dragon's supposed romantic link have been around for quite some time already, Park was finally asked if there was a tinge of truth to the rumors. The former member of the now defunct Korean all-girl group 2NE1 finally shed light on the issue.

"I have known him since 2004 — totoy pa s'ya noon (He was still a young boy then). I am not sure (how the gossip came about) ... because we are not doing a film or any project together. Just the same, I am thankful to all our followers," Park said.

In the same media event, Park also addressed the rumors linking him to Filipino TV personality Robi Domingo, whom she worked with last year via the reality talent search "Pinoy Boy Band Superstar," which is based on the Latin-American singing competition series "La Banda" created by Simon Cowell. According to rumors, Park was the third party that caused the breakup of Domingo with longtime girlfriend Gretchen Ho, a Filipino TV host.

"That isn't true. We're good friends, that's it. These things aren't good to hear, because it could affect our friendship," she told the press.

To the uninitiated, Park was discovered via the Filipino reality talent search "Star Circle Quest" back in 2004. As she had lived in the country years prior to joining the competition, she charmed the judges with her fluency in the Filipino language and her natural knack for comedy, hence, she placed second overall in the competition.

She eventually returned to Korea after appearing in several Filipino TV shows and blockbuster movies and earned her global fame when she became a part of the all-female Korean pop group 2NE1, which officially disbanded last year.