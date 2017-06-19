Sandara Park News: Rumors about Former 2NE1's Member Dating G-Dragon Resurface

Rumors linking South Korean pop stars Sandara Park and G-Dragon have surfaced once more as it is alleged that the former 2NE1 member attended the concert of the Big Bang leader.

Facebook/2NE1Rumors claiming that Sandara Park, aka Dara of 2NE1, is dating G-Dragon of Big Bang persist.

According to reports, Park was recently spotted at G-Dragon's "ACT III: MOTTE" concert in Seoul, and photos of the Korean pop star at the said event even circulated online. While the said photos do not clearly show that the woman seen wearing a red hat in the photo is Park, it is said that is no less than the former 2NE1 member, indeed, in disguise.

It has also been learned that Park was also featured during G-Dragon's concert as she was one of those people close to the Big Bang member who was asked to give a recorded message played during the show. In her said video message, Park allegedly said that, while there are many pop idols, for her, G-Dragon is the only one worthy of the adulation.

Park and G-Dragon's alleged romantic connection has been around for years already. According to reports, the rumors about the two stemmed from Park's earlier statement in an interview where she said that the Korean boy band member is her ideal type. Rumors about the two being in a relationship further intensified when they collaborated on the song "Hello," which was eventually followed by a collaboration by their respective group on the song "Lollipop."

However, last month, during a press event in the Philippines in line with the promotion of her then upcoming movie, "One Step," Park clarified that there is no truth to the rumored romance between her and G-Dragon. According to the 2NE1 member, she only considers G-Dragon as nothing more than a brother.

"I have known him since 2004—totoy pa s'ya noon (he was a young boy then). I am not sure (how the gossip came about) ... because we are not doing a film or any project together. Just the same, I am thankful to all our followers," Park said.

Has Park changed her mind since making the said statement? Is she really dating G-Dragon?

Fans can only hope so.