Sandra Bullock News: 'Miss Congeniality' Actress Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Facebook/Miss Congeniality A scene from "Miss Congeniality" showing Michael Caine and Sandra Bullock.

Sandra Bullock has proven that she is not only Miss Congeniality but also Miss Charity as she donated a huge amount of money to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Many fans remember Bullock for her 2000 hit action-comedy blockbuster movie "Miss Congeniality," where she played the role of an FBI agent Gracie Hart, who entered the Miss United States beauty pageant as an undercover agent to protect the other contestants from what the FBI initially thought as a terrorist threat.

While the movie highlighted Gracie Hart's dedication to her duty as an FBI agent as she is thrown into an unfamiliar scenario, the actress who breathed life to the character, Bullock, has recently proven that she and her role in the 2000 blockbuster are similar in more ways than one. Although the real-life scenario is never comically entertaining as compared to the events in "Miss Congeniality," Bullock got the nod and admiration of the fans once more as she did her part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating a large amount of money channeled through the American Red Cross: $1 million.

"This is an incredible gift. We're so thankful. It's times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what's happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them. Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous," Elizabeth Penniman, Vice President of Communications for American Red Cross national headquarters, exclusively told People.

As if donating $1 million was not enough, Bullock did not stop there in her attempt to help. It has been learned that the actress, who has been a longtime supporter of the American Red Cross and has a house in Texas, has also appealed to others to do their share of helping. While she believes that the calamity can be used for politicking, Bullock calls on the Americans to join hands and help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which as of this writing has claimed the lives of at least 23 people.

"There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water," Bullock said.