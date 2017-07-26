'Santa Clarita Diet' Season 2 Air Date, Cast News: Zach Knighton Joins Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant

Netflix's second season of the zombie comedy "Santa Clarita Diet" will feature a new character. "Happy Endings" star Zach Knighton will join Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, but who he'll play is still being kept under wraps.

YouTube/Netflix Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet."

According to Deadline, Knighton will play a major recurring character in "Santa Clarita Diet" season 2. But if there's one thing fans already know about the show it is that if an interesting character arrives, he or she will either eat like a zombie or be eaten like a zombie victim. Which one will Knighton's character likely fall under?

"Santa Clarita Diet" is about a 40-something mom and career woman, Sheila (Barrymore), who mysteriously turns into a zombie following a bout with stomach flu. The show has yet to delve into the origins of Sheila's condition as the first season focused on exploring how she and her family coped and kept her new identity a secret from the neighbors.

Sheila and her husband Joel (Olyphant), along with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), continue to live like a normal family despite Sheila's penchant for human flesh. She still works as a real estate agent with Joel, while he tries to look for bad people to kill so that Sheila can eat and remain "normal."

Victor Fresco created "Santa Clarita Diet" for Netflix, which debuted with 10 episodes on the streaming platform in February. Barrymore and Olyphant serve as executive producers apart from starring on the show.

The series also stars Eric Bemis as the teenage neighbor Skyler, who has a crush on Abby and helps her family understand zombie mythology. Mary Elizabeth Elis stars as Lisa, Skyler's mom, who has no clue that Sheila's "slimming diet" is raw human meat. Richard T. Jones plays Rick, the police officer next door, who has no idea that his favorite neighbors have a big secret.

In March, Netflix confirmed the series for a second season, which has been set for a 2018 premiere.