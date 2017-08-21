Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood Break Up After 2-Year Relationship

(Photo: Instagram/therealsarahhyland) Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood have reportedly split. (Photo taken from Hyland's Instagram account)

Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood have officially called it quits.

The "Modern Family" actress and "Shadowhunters" star are no longer in a relationship, according to PEOPLE. An unnamed source revealed that although Hyland and Sherwood are not dating anymore, they have remained friends.

"They aren't dating anymore but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends," an insider told the media outlet.

Hyland, 26, and Sherwood, 27, met each other while filming for the 2014 film "Vampire Academy." They started quietly dating after the movie and made their romance known to the public in March 2015. At the time, they were seen packing on the PDA during a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center.

Earlier this year, Hyland and Sherwood attended the Golden Globes together. The brunette beauty even posted a steamy make-out clip of her and Sherwood via Instagram with the caption: "What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood."

Speculations about their breakup started when fans noticed that they have not appeared in each other's social media posts for several months now.

Hyland is best known as Haley Dunphy in the hit ABC sitcom, "Modern Family." While she and Sherwood are still dating, she would often visit Sherwood on the set of "Shadowhunters." She was later cast in the fantasy show for a guest appearance as Seelie Queen.

"Everyone fell in love with her on set," Sherwood told Entertainment Tonight. "It was a real joy ... She's been coming in since season one, coming to visit me. Having her on set as an actress was just phenomenal."

Before dating Sherwood, Hyland had been in a relationship with Matt Prokop for five years. Their romance ended in 2014 when Hyland got a restraining order against the "High School Musical 3" actor due to allegations that he threatened and physically assaulted her.

Reps for Hyland and Sherwood have yet to comment on the pair's split.