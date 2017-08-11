'Saturday Night Live' New Season 43 Premiere Date News: When Will SNL Return on TV?

Facebook/SNL Alec Baldwin returns to "Saturday Night Live" season 43.

The highly anticipated return of "Saturday Night Live" for its 43rd season remains under wraps.

NBC just began airing the special summer-release called the "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" on Thursday, but the network continues to remain mum about the premiere schedule of the show's season 43.

The "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update," which is normally one of the skits included in the regular run of "Saturday Night Live," will be broadcasted for half an hour every Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.

The show, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost as news anchors, presents satirical segments about the latest news and current affairs that are happening over the week. Several regular cast members of "SNL" are expected to appear in the four-episode special as well.

Meanwhile, the roster of stars for "Saturday Night Live" season 43 will no longer include Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sasheer Zamata.

Reports reveal that Moynihan had to leave the show after his upcoming series "Me, Myself & I" was picked up by CBS, while Bayer told The Hollywood Reporter that the time is now right for her to leave the satirical comedy show. "It felt like it was time for me. I had seven seasons and just felt like it was time for someone else to do that job," the actress stated.

Zamata did not reveal the reason for her exit after the season 42 finale.

On the other hand, Alec Baldwin is expected to return for season 43 to portray the role of US President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN, Baldwin explained his decision to return to the late-night comedy TV series. "Yeah, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it," Baldwin stated.

NBC is expected to air the premiere episode of "Saturday Night Live" season 43 by late September or early October this year.