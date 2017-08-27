'Saturday Night Live' News: EP Plans to Continue Airing Live Across the Nation in Season 43

Facebook/SNL Promo image for Saturday Night Live

"Saturday Night Live" may continue airing live in all time zones when it returns in the fall, just as how it did in season 42. Although this suggestion by executive producer Lorne Michaels has yet to be approved, the coast-to-coast airing for the next season is highly likely, considering how successful its "live across the nation" experiment from the previous installment was.

Season 42 enjoyed high ratings and favorable reviews from critics, rising to popularity like never before. Last season, the comedy show took advantage of the 2016 presidential elections and the presidency of Donald Trump to come up with some hilarious stunts, which did not fall short in making viewers chuckle off their feet. As the show grew in viewership, its management decided to air SNL live across the United States, instead of just on the East Coast.

Since last season's experiment was a hit, the executive producer of the show plans on airing the next installment live nationwide as well. In a recent podcast, Michaels revealed why he wants to keep SNL's live coast-to-coast airings when the show returns for its 43rd season.

"One was [NBC entertainment chief] Bob Greenblatt wanted it, and the other was that social media was so [focused] on the show that if you were following Twitter you were hearing about it before you could see it," said the executive producer on The Hollywood Reporter's "Award Chatter" podcast. According to Michaels, the current makeup of SNL has a lot to do with how social media works these days, where people who watch shows post live tweets and those who have yet to see the episodes get spoilers in advance.

Fans of the show should expect some changes when season 43 premieres. This is not surprising, especially after the shakeup in its cast last season. Before season 42 ended, SNL veterans Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata left the show, so it is highly likely that new faces will replace them next season.

"Saturday Night Live" season 43 premieres on Sept. 30 on NBC.