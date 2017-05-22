'Saturday Night Live' Season 43 Release Date News, Updates: 'SNL' Family Loses Two, More Coming Before Next Season?

The previous season of "Saturday Night Live" might just be the best run of the show so far. In the eyes of the critics and the viewers, "SNL" season 42 proved to be a success. But with all the heart-wrenching departures reported for season 43 and the summer-long wait that viewers will have to survive before its return, many fans are grasping for answers regarding their beloved show.

Facebook/snl Promotional picture for the series "Saturday Night Live."

NBC late-night comedy series "SNL's" season 42 finale turned into an actual goodbye for some of the cast members. First appearing as an excellent impression of Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Bayer has been loved by fans for the past seven seasons. Her constant presence and exemplary performances earned her a promotion two years after she joined and a nomination for American Comedy Award in 2014. Deadline first reported her departure from the cast before she confirmed the farewell on her Instagram.

"SNL" Drunk Uncle Bobby Moynihan is also saying goodbye after nine wonderful seasons as he has signed on for CBS' "Me, Myself & I." Although the series does give fans a chance to still see the much-loved Moynihan on their screens, "SNL" might not be the same. His impersonations of Chris Christie and Snooki will be missed.

Now that two cast members have confirmed that they will be leaving the "SNL" family, fans are fearing for news of the next departure. So far, there has been no further announcements but the summer may just make the wait longer than it actually is.

"SNL" season 42 has been the most watched season of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Alec Baldwin shared the insight after he was approached by a cabinet member and praised his performance as President Donald Trump in an episode.

There is no news yet as to when "SNL" season 43 will return but fans are expecting the usual September or October release date. Meanwhile, here's to hoping no one else will join Bayer and Moynihan on the farewell train.