'Saturday Night Live' Spinoff 'Weekend Update' Begins Airing This August

With the ratings of the 42nd season of the NBC comedy "Saturday Night Live" skyrocketing, the network has decided to revive its primetime spinoff, which is titled "Weekend Update." A few days ago, on SNL's official Twitter page, NBC announced that the spinoff would premiere this August.

According to the network, this year's iteration of "Weekend Update" titled "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" will premiere on Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT, which means that it will start airing around SNL's summer break. The tagline of the show pretty much explains why that is so.

On Twitter, the NBC posted: "Weekend Update Summer premieres Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9/8c on @nbc. Because news doesn't take the summer off."

According to reports, the summer primetime edition of "Weekend Update" will only run for four weeks, although NBC could also air it during the fall season if it does well in its ratings. SNL season 42 ended its run in May and it will not return until later this year. Considering that, some fans find it interesting to see how the spinoff will fare. Now that SNL is on hiatus, fans will know whether or not that will have a bearing on "Weekend Update's" viewership ratings.

As to who will host the upcoming show, the original duo, Michael Che and Colin Jost, will be back to continue their hosting stint. The show is also expected to feature some guest appearances by other SNL cast members.

"Weekend Update" debuted in 2008 during the weeks leading up to the presidential election wherein Barack Obama and John McCain were in the running. After running from 2008 to 2009, the spinoff returned three years later in 2012, before the elections between Obama and Romney. With so many issues besetting the Trump administration today, there is no doubt that the U.S. politics is once again ripe for some "Weekend Update" parodies.