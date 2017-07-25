Save the Earth . . . Get Rid of the People?!

A radical solution is being proposed by those promoting the theory that man is to blame for climate change. Their solution? Have fewer children. Humankind is where the problem lie ... supposedly.

Writing for The Washington Times (7/13/17), Valerie Richardson notes, "Those who want to get serious about tackling climate change should forget about recycling and have fewer babies, based on the results of a newly released study."

Citing a paper published in Environmental Research Letters, Richardson summarizes the conclusion that "the most effective 'lifestyle choice' for reducing personal greenhouse-gas emissions is having 'one fewer child,' followed by living car-free, avoiding airline travel, and eating a plant-based diet ... for many women, bearing 'one fewer child' would mean having no kids."

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/new-study-most-effective-way-fight-global-warming-dont-have-kids-192560/