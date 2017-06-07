'Saved by the Bell' Revival News: Elizabeth Berkley Hints at Possibility of Reboot of Hit '90s Sitcom

"Saved by the Bell" may have aired its last episode almost 25 years ago, but many of those who closely followed the sitcom during its heydays are still hoping for a reboot with its original cast members on board. With the cast reuniting on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" back in 2015, many thought that a reboot was already underway.

Facebook/Saved by the BellShown is a promotional image for "Saved by the Bell."

However, based on a recent interview with one "Saved by the Bell's" cast members, Elizabeth Berkley (who played the role of Jessie Spano), although the cast members don't rule out the possibility of a reboot, all of them are pre-occupied with their respective current work.

"We're all busy working on so many good things. We're actually fortunate that most of our cast consistently works and have been working actors since we were kids. And we stay in touch. We love each other," Berkley told Us Weekly recently.

While the skit they did on "The Tonight Show" was well-received by the audience and successfully whetted the appetite of those who wanted to see them reunite for a "Saved by the Bell" reboot, and they would probably consider doing "Saved by the Bell" one more time if the script is as intelligent how Fallon did it, Berkley stressed that the cast members of the '90s sitcom are happy with their respective projects now.

"If something else presented itself that was as intelligent as the way Jimmy did it, I'm not saying we wouldn't consider (it), but we did what felt great for all of us at this moment," she said.

As of this writing, nothing is conclusive whether "Saved by the Bell" will jump on the bandwagon of redoing '90s sitcoms, such as the upcoming "Will and Grace," and "Roseanne." With what seems to be a resurgence of innocent-themed shows, fans can only hope that "Saved by the Bell" will be rebooted soon.