'Scandal' Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers: Mellie Not Ready to Give Up On White House Dreams

Mellie (Bellamy Young) has no plans of waving the white flag in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

Facebook/ScandalABCMellie continues to fight in the next episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Trojan Horse," the promo shows Mellie and Olivia (Kerry Washington) talking about Cyrus' (Jeff Perry) ascent to power. According to the fixer, the White House now belongs to Cyrus and there is nothing they can do about it.

In the clip, a press conference is shown clearing his name of all charges connected to Frankie's (Ricardo Chavira) assassination. Both Mellie and Olivia know that it is only a matter of time until Cyrus goes after them. Mellie looks drained but she tells Olivia she is far from giving up.

Meanwhile, Olivia knows the path to securing the presidency has become even tougher. Cyrus now has the upper hand and he will not hesitate to use the public's sympathy to get the votes that he needs. Rowan (Joe Morton) is also revealed to be very much concerned about the current situation. He tells his daughter that once Cyrus is elected president, people will attempt to kill her. Olivia's expression shows she is worried as well.

In an interview with Collider, Morton talked about his character's plans for Olivia. According to him, Rowan's first priority is to get his little girl in the White House. If that will not happen, he will find another way to ensure that she is protected for life. The actor admitted that Olivia would always be Rowan's weakness. No matter how controlling and annoying he is to Olivia, he has her best interest at heart.

"I think it's always shifting. If he were able to get her into the White House, I don't think it would end there. Then, he has to figure out a way to keep her there, at least for years. It would be a constant battle. And then, maybe he could think about what comes next. He's like a General, who is just always a General. If you've been on top of the food chain in the Armed Forces, that's who you are," Morton said in the interview.

"Scandal" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.