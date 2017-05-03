'Scandal' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Jake Manipulates the Mystery Woman; Peus Threatens to Detonate Bombs

"Scandal" season 6 episode 13 will find Jake using some strategies to control the Mystery Woman. The official synopsis for the episode also reveals that Fitz and Olivia will be in conflict with Rowan, although the promo video does not show any of that skirmish.

"As the future of the country hangs in the balance, Olivia and Fitz are at odds with Rowan, and Jake employs surprising tactics to manipulate the Mystery Woman," reads the brief synopsis for the episode.

The promo video for the episode reveals that Peus will be in control in this week's episode, threatening to detonate nine bombs. The latter part of the promo also shows David Rosen hitting a blond woman, and Fitz accusing Rowan of being Peus and Mystery Woman's cohort. The clip also features a knife in blond hair and a chip.

Some speculations point out that the blond lady could be the Mystery Woman, and the blood on her hair might mean the upcoming episode will see her end. Also, some fans speculate that Jake will be there to clean up the mess and Mellie will come to submit herself to the adversary. The end shows Peus telling Liv that one drone has already blown up but eight drones are still queued up.

Last week's episode was filled with chaos as the Mystery Woman continued to put everyone's life in danger. She even obliged the new president-elect Mellie to leave the vice presidential post open so Peus could take over.

Meanwhile, Joe Morton, who plays Eli Pope in the series, recently dropped some juicy details about what fans can expect from the series.

Asked where the current season will wrap up, Morton told Variety: "The only thing I can tell you is that what all of this has been about is who is president of the United States, and now that we know, the only thing left to do, other than begin to govern, is inauguration day. So that's where we're headed—if we get that far because it's going to depend on what Peus and that organization does."

"Scandal" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.