'Scandal' Season 6 Episode 14 Spoilers: Quinn and Olivia's Big Catfight to Happen

A huge catfight is brewing between sworn sisters Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Olivia (Kerry Washington) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

Facebook/ScandalABCQuinn confronts Olivia in the next episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Head Games," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the Gladiators are left wondering what will happen to their group once Olivia trades her white hat for the White House. Quinn, in particular, wants some answers from Olivia and she will not pull punches to get the reaction that she wants. With Olivia firmly set on making her mark as one of the new President's aces, the danger of leaving Olivia Pope & Associates is becoming real. She wants to stay and play an important role in Mellie's (Bellamy Young) administration.

The promo shows Quinn interrogating her boss. She tells Olivia that OPA is nothing without her. When Quinn crudely asks when she stopped "gladiating," Olivia snaps and puts her in her place. According to her, she does not owe the other woman an explanation on anything. Is this the end of their friendship?

Olivia certainly looks like she has no time for her Gladiators. In one scene, she is shown in a steamy hook-up with Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) while Quinn and Huck (Guillermo Diaz) are trading bullets with the enemies.

Rowan (Joe Morton) is also shown trying to convince his daughter that she belongs in the White House. Olivia looks confused. She will also handle the fact that Fitz will be leaving the White House soon. The outgoing POTUS is supposed to be thinking of the legacy he wants to leave behind.

Elsewhere, Jake (Scott Foley) will finally hit pay dirt once he discovers the motive behind Peus (David Warshofsky) and Ruland's (Zoe Perry) plan, as well as some information about the Mystery Woman.

"Scandal" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.