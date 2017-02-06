'Scandal' Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: What Is Abby Planning Against Olivia?

Something is brewing between Abby (Darby Stanchfield) and Olivia (Kerry Washington) in the upcoming episode of "Scandal."

Facebook/ScandalABCAbby warns Fitz about poachers in the next episode of "Scandal."

In the episode titled "Fates Worse Than Death," the promo shows Olivia still intent on pinning Frankie's (Ricardo Chavira) murder to Cyrus (Jeff Perry). She previously told Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) and the others that she will stop at nothing until she gets to the truth about the night the president-elect was killed.

Last episode, Olivia and her Gladiators found video footage of Frankie and Cyrus arguing. This sealed everything for Olivia, as she goes all-out against Cyrus. The man, however, is ready for her. In front of the press, he declares that the fixer is after his position.

In the White House, Abby is telling Fitz that he is being played. It remains unclear who she is warning him about. Previously, she busted Olivia's operation to take down Cyrus by going behind her back. It is possible that Cyrus has convinced Abby that Olivia is using all of them to get what she wants above all – power. Abby and Olivia have always shared a tense relationship. Although they started as colleagues, Abby's dreams have made it impossible for her to stay as a Gladiator and serve under Olivia. After she left the group, she worked hard to be part of Fitz's team, where she immediately found her niche.

Meanwhile, the next episodes will see where Jake (Scott Foley) ran off to after discovering that he lost in the elections. Foley told Entertainment Weekly that his character's disappearance has something to do with a vital mission he has to perform. Flashbacks of election night via Jake's point of view will also be revealed. Jake suffered a major loss when Cyrus was declared as the country's next vice president.

"We will see Jake's perspective on what happens on Election Night. He plays a very important role. He disappears and there's a reason why he disappears. We will see it. It's very important where he went, but that's all I can say," Foley shared with EW.

"Scandal" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.