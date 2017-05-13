'Scandal' Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Will Mellie Finally Be Inaugurated as the New President?

"Scandal" season 6 episodes 15 and 16 will finally reveal whether or not Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) will finally get the inauguration that she has been hoping for all this time.

(Photo: Facebook/ScandalABC)A promotional photo of ABC's TV series "Scandal."

However, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly, spoilers tease that it is possible that Mellie's inauguration won't push through in the season 6 finale. However, the publication did not reveal the reason why this could be the case in the upcoming episodes.

The two-part season 6 finale for the popular ABC series will kick off with the fifteenth episode of the season titled "Tick-Tock." During this episode, viewers will get to see Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) take a big risk to ensure Mellie's safety.

Earlier this season, Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) ended up getting assassinated during his speech after he was declared to be the next president of the United States. Mellie could suffer the same fate so Olivia will have to be on high alert at the large event.

The fifteenth episode will be immediately followed by episode 16 titled "Transfer of Power." This time, the show will focus on the story of Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) and his remaining days as the president of the United States. Spoilers hint that while he is still the most powerful man at the White House, Fitz will do what he can to make some last minute and unexpected changes at the Oval Office.

Once the sixth season of "Scandal" ends, the TV series will return to ABC with its seventh and final season. According to TVLine, the series' impending conclusion is not because of its ratings, but because it was executive producer Shonda Rhimes' intent to finish the series after season 7.

In 2013, Rhimes revealed in an interview with NPR that she already knew that "Scandal" would not be on television as long as "Grey's Anatomy."

"It's very political. The political landscape on the outside, in the real world, will change — possibly before 'Scandal' is over. But I feel that there is a finite amount of 'Scandal' to be told. So I know what the end of 'Scandal' will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don't think I'm going to change that ... I know how long it will be. But we'll see," Rhimes said.

"Scandal" season 6, episodes 15 and 16 will air on ABC on May 18 at 9 p.m. EST.