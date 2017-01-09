'Scandal' Season 6 Spoilers: Mellie Gets Ready for Election Night

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mellie (Bellamy Young) will finally learn if her dreams of becoming the next president will come true in the upcoming season of "Scandal."

Facebook / ScandalIt is election night in the season 6 premiere of "Scandal."

Fans of the hit ABC series are counting the days until they see what will happen in the show's presidential elections. Mellie is running against Frankie (Ricardo Chavira), whereas her vice presidential candidate, Jake (Scott Foley) is going head-to-head with Cyrus (Jeff Perry).

The promo for the premiere shows that tension is running high in both parties. Olivia (Kerry Washington) is especially stressed since Mellie tried to back out of the elections. The fixer knows how to manage her candidate's mood swings though, and she is also determined to see her hard work pay off by seeing Mellie win in the polls.

It has been previously teased that the premiere will open with election night. The promo photos (as seen on Buddy TV) show Mellie's party waiting for the results at their headquarters. Olivia is there as well as the other Gladiators, Huck (Guillermo Díaz) and Quinn (Katie Lowes). Abby (Darby Stanchfield) is also around to monitor the results. Jake's wife, Vanessa (now played by Jessalyn Gilsig), is with him. She looks tense, perhaps because she is in the same room as her husband's lover. Vanessa also knows that Jake's win will benefit her in many ways.

Elsewhere, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) is contemplating on his last night as the POTUS. He is shown with a drink in hand, looking outside the window of the White House. There is also a snap of him delivering his last orders to his staff.

There is likewise a moment where Fitz and Olivia seem to be having a serious talk, as a photo reveals them alone and standing close to each other. Previous speculations posit that Fitz will try to win back Olivia once he is officially out of office. Fitz has not forgotten her, even though she appears to have moved on with Jake's help.

"Scandal" season 6 will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m EST on ABC.