'Scandal' Season 7 Casting Update: Two New Cast Members Announced

For the final season of the hit Shonda Rhimes drama "Scandal," a couple of new faces will be introduced to shake things up in the White House, as if it is not chaotic already.

"Bad Moms" and "Suicide Squad" star Jay Hernandez and Shaun Toub of "Homeland" were recruited for recurring roles in "Scandal" season 7.

However, ABC is keeping details about their respective characters close to their chest at the moment, which hints the possibility that whoever they will play will seriously make quite the impact on the lives of Olivia (Kerry Washington) and the rest.

"Scandal" season 7 is expected to be massive as Liv takes on the role of President Mellie's (Bellamy Young) Chief of Staff juggling that with B613 duties as Command aka the black ops group head.

Rhimes herself teased that the show will be explosive for its final year, saying:

We are going all out. Leave nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, Gladiators running full speed over a cliff.

It is believed that Cyrus (Jeff Perry) will serve as Mellie's vice president in "Scandal" season 7 although this is not set in stone yet since he has not been sworn in for the position.

Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), on the other hand, is no longer in D.C. He will be starting the new season stationed in Vermont where he will lead a new foundation after Olivia convinced him not to lead B613.

Meanwhile, wedding bells will be ringing for Quinn (Katie Lowes) and Charlie (George Newbern) in "Scandal" season 7. The couple is even expecting.

Motherhood will be the latest challenge for the former on top of her role as the chief of the Olivia Pope & Associates, where she will be working alongside Abby (Darby Stenchfield), who will serve as her right-hand.

"Scandal" season 7 will premiere Thursday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.