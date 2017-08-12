'Scandal' Season 7 News: Abby Plays a Different Role, Scott Foley Hints New Jake-Olivia Dynamic

(Photo: Facebook/ScandalABC) Featured is a promotional image for the final season of "Scandal."

Jake (Scott Foley) and Olivia's (Kerry Washington) relationship will be very different when "Scandal" returns for season 7 this fall.

Foley recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and he said Jake will still work as the National Security Agency (NSA) head. However, after Olivia was appointed as Mellie's (Bellamy Young) chief of staff, Jake's former flame is now his boss. The actor teased that Jake and Olivia's work will somehow open the door for a new kind of relationship between them.

"The interesting thing for Jake is that he's still the head of the NSA, but Olivia being chief of staff is sort of his boss, which is a position they've never really find themselves in and a dynamic we have yet to explore," he revealed. "It's going to cause some waves in the water of love."

Season 6 left off with Mellie officially being sworn in as the new president. Olivia Pope & Associates had changed into Quinn Perkins & Associates after Olivia took on a new path in her career. The upcoming season picks up 100 days into Mellie's presidency, which means the political drama will have a fresh start once it debuts in October.

"Everything in the show is completely new and re-established," Darby Stanchfield told TV Guide. As for Abby (Stanchfield), she is expected to assume a much different role this season now that a lot has changed. Now that she is QPA's chief of staff, she will be working as "Quinn's right-hand woman."

It has been previously announced that "Scandal" will end on season 7. Just like the fans, cast members of the hit ABC drama are also sad to say goodbye to the series. Foley, who has been on the show since season 2, said he will miss everyone on the show.

"I'm sad! I'm really sad it's going to end. I love so many things about this job, from the story, to the writing, to the people that I work with, to the commute — I just love the whole thing," he told Us Magazine.

The seventh and final season of "Scandal" premieres Thursday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.