'Scandal' Season 7 News, Spoilers: Olivia Might Not Have a Happy Ending With Fitz; Episode Count for Final Season Revealed

In the final season of "Scandal," Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) might not have her happy ending with Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn). Meanwhile, the final count of episodes for season 7 has been revealed.

Previously in "Scandal" season 6, Mellie (Bellamy Young) has sworn as the new president of the United States with Cyrus (Jeff Perry) as her vice president. Olivia has taken responsibility of the B613 unit from Fitz, and it was revealed that Frankie's (Ricardo Chavira) wife, Luna Vargas (Tessie Santiago) was responsible for his murder.

In season 7, Olivia might have to live a life without Fitz. Now that she's working in the White House, she will not see Fitz there anymore since he does not have any duties left for him in Washington.

At the Paley Center's Ultimate "Scandal" Watch Party in New York City, Washington revealed that her character's happy ending might not include Fitz, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"If the show is really going to end next season, I want her to be happy, but I also have learned that part of the brilliance of Shonda Rhimes is that she encourages us all to commit to the idea that not the same things make everybody happy, and that you get to define your happiness in your own way," Washington explained.

The actress then adds that Fitz might not make Olivia happy by the end of season 7.

With Fitz out of the White House, another alternative for Olivia is to rekindle her relationship with Jake (Scott Foley). However, fans of the show might not find this an appealing ending for Olivia.

Meanwhile, the episode count for the final season of "Scandal" has been revealed.

TVLine reports that there will be 18 episodes in "Scandal" season 7, two more from season 6. The ABC drama will be ending the franchise with a total of 124 episodes over the run of seven seasons.

"Scandal" season 7 is slated to premiere within this year.