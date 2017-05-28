'Scandal' Season 7 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Cast Member Talks Silver Lining in Show's Ending, Teases Possible Spinoff

"Scandal" season 7 will be the end of Olivia Pope's (Kerry Washington) rollercoaster of a story, which makes some fans unhappy. However, cast member Joe Morton sees a silver lining.

(Photo: ABC)A promotional still from "Scandal."

The actor, who plays the role of Rowan Pope, Olivia's father and the former head of a secret black ops organization known as the B613, said that the show reaching the end of the line could be a good thing.

"I think having the choice to go out when you want to go out is perfect, especially for this show. It means next season is just going to be ridiculous," he revealed to ABC News.

Despite this, he believes "Scandal" season 7 will not mark the end of the gladiator universe as creator Shonda Rhimes had an idea about a spinoff focused and named after the B613.

"Years ago, Shonda talked about a spinoff called, 'B613.' She hasn't talked about it for a very long time," I don't know [if] that's her interest at this point. So we'll see," Morton said.

Indeed, Rhimes confessed to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2015 about her "unhealthy" obsession with the B613 enough for her to cook up three spinoff ideas centered on the organization.

B613 has become an important element in the series. Moving into "Scandal" season 7, Olivia will be the new head of this shady group, which completes her move to the dark side.

"Scandal" season 7 will also see Mellie (Bellamy Young) as the president of the United States, opening up a new chapter for the character. Young spoke to Variety about what the show will be like with her as the POTUS.

"I think a lot of her floating above her power has all gone away. I like to think she's opened up and rooted down, and we're really coming from a place of true strength. It's Mellie, so I know she'll make a lot of mistakes as well," she explained.

As for the potential B613 spinoff, the story could feature Huck (Guillermo Diaz) and Jake (Scott Foley), who worked for the group in the past and appear to be back on board again. However, it should be noted that Rhimes said two years ago that she would not want to handle three shows at once again.