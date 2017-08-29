'Scandal' Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers: OPA Changes Its Name; Olivia Pope Enjoys Having Power

Olivia Pope & Associates (OPA) will change its name now that Olivia (Kerry Washington) has handed over the reins to Quinn (Katie Lowes). Meanwhile, the new season will see the crisis manager relishing in her power.

Facebook/ScandalABC Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) will be a woman of power in "Scandal" season 7.

Olivia has officially moved to the White House with her new job, leaving OPA in the hands of Quinn. And with a new boss comes a new name.

Michael Ausiello from TVLine confirmed that the crisis management firm will be renamed Quinn Perkins & Associates in "Scandal" season 7, with the new name already established on the outside of the office door.

While Quinn will be busy trying the ropes as boss at Quinn Perkins & Associates, Olivia will be enjoying her newfound power at her new job in Washington.

According to Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby in the series, Oliva — who is now the White House chief of staff and taskmaster for B613 — will be "the woman behind the woman of the White House."

"I think she's very comfortable being in charge. I think she's very satisfied with being the one who has the power, and I don't see her slowing down at all," Stanchfield shared with TV Guide.

There are speculations that Olivia won't be able to control her power and will turn dark in "Scandal" season 7. However, Stanchfield remains positive that Olivia will be able to keep her principles intact despite all that power.

"You know what they say: once a gladiator, always a gladiator," the actress added.

Meanwhile, with Olivia taking Fitz' (Tony Goldwyn) spot in B613, the former president will be living a life away from the White House in Vermont. Episode 3 of the upcoming season will focus on Fitz' new life, which will be directed by cast member Scott Foley, who portrays Jake on the show.

"Scandal" season 7 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.